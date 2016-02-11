A new agreement signed on reconstruction of Baku Oil Refinery

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Italian 'Kinetics Technology S.p.A' company have signed an agrement on reconstruction project of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (BOR).

Report informs referring to the press service of the SOCAR, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and official representatives of the company, Vice-President of 'Maire Technimont Group' company as well as Managerial Board Chairman and President of 'Kinetics Technology S.p.A' company Gianni Bardazzi, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo and other persons have attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the event, R.Abdullayev stated reconstruction project of H.Aliyev BOR is one of the important projects, carried out by the company at present. As a result of the reconstruction works, modernization of available technological installations as well as construction of some new facilities are planned. The project considers increase of the plant's annual refining capacity from 6 million tons to 7,5 million tons, raising of catalytic cracking unit capacity from 2 million tons to 2,5 million tons, as well construction and exploitation of several new facilities and organization of production of more qualitative Euro 5 oil products also scheduled in a short period.

The reconstruction plan also includes the construction of new unit for removing sulphur. KT-Kinetics Technology S.p.A, which is one of the world’s leading company in the field of sulphur recovery facilities, was chosen as a licenser. Then agreement has been signed between the parties. On SOCAR side, the agreement was signed by Elman Ismayilov, Director of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery as well as Michele Colozzi, Business Development Manager, 'Kinetics Technology S.p.A', on the other hand. It was noted in the signing ceremony that earlier SOCAR signed refinery reconstruction agreements with Poerner (Austria), Axens (France) and UOP (UK).