New agreement on "Shahdeniz-2" signed

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. I signed contract with a subsidiary of Lighthouse in Azerbaijan to extend the existing contract for the research work in the framework of the second stage of development of "Shahdeniz" field.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the contract signed with the Lighthouse office in Azerbaijan for four years. The new contract will be in force until 2022.

Enrico Sassi, Lighthouse general manager expressed satisfaction with the work in Azerbaijan.

Notably, consortium partners of Saipem are Bos-Shelf and Star Gulf.