Negotiations underway for admission of new countries to OPEC

6 December, 2018 18:03

https://report.az/storage/news/02405e2b70bdf30d2b4eaf971b052b0a/125189df-f09f-4933-98f4-627d6c1fdf97_292.jpg Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations are underway for admission of new countries to OPEC, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told journalists, Report informs citing Interfax.