Natural gas-related technical conditions will be issued by 'ASAN service'

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ From January 1, 2015, technical conditions associated for natural gas supply to consumers will be issued by "ASAN service".

Report informs, president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said that today at the event on supply of natural gas in Mosul village of Zagatala region.

He noted that currently negotiations with "ASAN service" is underway, "This is aimed at ensuring people's comfort. Appeals of population, will be solved in "ASAN service" centers as soon as possible. Moreover, technical conditions without paying any money will be implemented by "ASAN service".

At the ceremony, the president of the company said that gasification carried out in 90% of villages with a population of more than 100 people:"Today, with the gasification of Mosul village, 24 villages of Zaqatala and 8 settlements provided with natural gas from the beginning of this year".