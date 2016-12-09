Natural gas average output cost will be 122 AZN/1000 cbm in 2017

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cost of natural gas produced by the Oil Gas Production Departments (OGPDs) of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) made AZN 45.42/1000 cbm. in 2015. Average cost in AZN of natural gas purchased with US dollar from International Operation Company in accordance with Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was AZN 56.48/1000 cbm.

The SOCAR spokesman Nizamaddin Guliyev told Report.

According to him, cost of processing, reservation, delivery and supply of natural gas by SOCAR made AZN 52.02/1000 cbm. “Thus, the average cost of natural gas produced/purchased and sold by SOCAR made up AZN 108.31/1000 cbm.”.

N.Guliyev also noted that this year cost of 1000 cbm. of natural gas produced by OGPDs was AZN 55.16, average cost in AZN of natural gas purchased with US dollar from Azerbaijan International Operation Company in accordance with Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was AZN 99.15/1000 cbm. Cost of processing, reservation, delivery and supply per 1000cbm. of natural gas by SOCAR was AZN 53.97. Thus, the average cost of natural gas produced/purchased and sold by SOCAR made up AZN 140.42/ 1000cbm.

According to him, above indicators for 2017 are forecasted as AZN 49,2, 93,71, 47,95 and 121,88 correspondingly.