Natig Aliyev: 'Works on creation of energy bridge Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey underway'

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ At present, works are being done towards creation of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey energy bridge and this project has great prospects in terms of export of electricity produced in the country,

Report informs the Energy Minister Natig Aliyev stated in article published on the newspaper Respublika titled "15 years of success" on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

N. Aliyev said that during the last 10 years, new and modern electric stations launched and today electricity generating capacity of the power system in Azerbaijan reached 7 149 MW.