    Natig Aliyev: We can keep oil output stable, it is for our benefit

    Minister believes, decision on output cut taken in December last year proved itself© Report.az

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The decision to cut output taken in December 2016 has proven itself. Current price of crude oil is around 50-60 USD/bbl.”

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told reporters.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is not against suggestions to extend the term of this agreement: “As you know, representatives of OPEC and non-OPEC countries will convene on May 24 once again to listen monitoring group report. Demand for crude oil and global economic tendencies will be discussed. I reckon that if we want to keep prices stable until the end of this year, we can continue to keep the output stable after the meeting. I think this is for our benefit”. 

