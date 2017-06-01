Natig Aliyev: US President's letter shows Washington’s support to Azerbaijan's energy policy

© Report.az

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan highly values a special letter sent by US President Donald Trump addressed to participants of the Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition and Conference.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told at the conference held in parallel with the exhibition.

According to N. Aliyev, letter of the US President shows Washington’s support to Azerbaijan’s energy policy: “The main objective in front of Azerbaijan’s fuel-energy complex is to meet demand of population. 81 oil and gas deposits have been discovered so far. Production of oil and gas is underway in 61 of them, while output didn’t start in remaining 20 due to some reasons. We think, next year we will mark production of 2 billionth ton of oil in Azerbaijan history”.