Natig Aliyev: Implementation of "Shah Deniz 2" project goes ahead of schedule

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the "Shah Deniz 2" project goes ahead of schedule.

Report was told at the Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan, Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev said in his interview with the Italian AGI news agency.

N.Aliyev noted that the development of this field is of great importance for Azerbaijan: "Gas reserves on the field are more than is necessary to meet the domestic demand and the demand of neighboring countries, therefore we have decided to export gas to Europe. Gas distribution is important for Azerbaijan. The most reliable is the market in Europe. The European Commission also wants to diversify the sources and routes of supply, which is consistent with the plans of Azerbaijan. Thus, TAP is a priority not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Europe. That is why we want to implement the project of the second phase of "Shah Deniz". Investing in South corridor is huge - 45 billion dollars."

Energy Minister stressed that this is not only an economic but also a social project, as well as the tens of thousands of people will be provided with jobs. He recalled that in the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor is planned to deliver 16 billion cubic meters of gas, 6 billion Cubic meters of which is intended for the Turkish market.

N.Aliyev also noted that other large field is "Absheron", the reserves of which are estimated at 400 billion cubic meters.

According to him, this year has started construction work on the TAP project, which will be completed in 2019, and in the 2020 the first gas to reach Italy. Energy Minister stressed that implementation of the "Shah Deniz 2" project goes ahead of schedule: "There is no reason for delays. In 2019 the gas will reach Turkey, and in the following year - Italy and Europe. Timely implementation of the project depends on speed of work in Greece, Albania and Italy. It's necessary to get multiple licenses for work. Their timely issuance will have an impact on development of works."

The Minister said that Italian companies such as the Snam and Saipem are long-term partners of Azerbaijan: "Saipem held mega-project in Azerbaijan in 1994, we have 20 years of experience in joint ventures These companies are reliable partners."