Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Ministry expects finalization of agreement between OPEC members and non-member countries, on oil production cut.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, attending the OPEC meeting in Vienna.

According to him, expectations from the meeting very positive.

"But I think that we must continue our efforts, regardless outcome of the meeting," he added.