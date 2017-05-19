Natig Aliyev: Current prices acceptable for all oil producers

© Report.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s energy minister Natig Aliyev has met with the US ambassador in Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta.

Report informs referring to ministry, latest situation in energy market was discussed on the eve of 172th meeting of Council of Ministers in Vienna with joint attendance of OPEC and non-OPEC countries to be held this month. The sides exchanged views around influence of political factors to oil prices, possible steps related to oil production of countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kazakhstan. Talking about agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia on prolongation of output reduction agreement, it was noted that extension of the agreement until year-end is more purposeful.

Energy minister told that with the exception of small deviations, general oil prices have been stabilized since January of this year and current prices are acceptable for all oil producers.

Then US ambassador R. Cekuta asked about advance of Southern Gas Corridor project, development directions of gas market and prospects of implemented projects. N. Aliyev shared with the ambassador his thoughts on expected tendencies in gas market in the next decade. It was noted that, currently, the main goal in front of Azerbaijan is to finalize works within Southern Gas Corridor project in time.

Other directions of Azerbaijan-US energy cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.