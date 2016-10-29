Natig Aliyev comments on possibility of adopting a roadmap to stabilize oil output

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Decision on adoption of a roadmap to stabilize oil production in the OPEC meeting depends also on positions of Iran and Iraq.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said.

"Everything will depend on the countries - members of OPEC and especially, Iran and Iraq," he said.

N. Aliyev also added that "even if the majority of the OPEC countries have some extent subject to the sentiments that exist, the hopes that nourish all producing countries in the soonest stabilization of prices on market and tend to increase prices, these countries like Iran and Iraq, now more keen to increase oil production, to increase in volume, yield on the positions that they have always had in OPEC."

"Therefore, it’s more important to know their opinion today, in view of what might happen before the year end", he added.