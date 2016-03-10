Natig Aliyev: 'Azerbaijan’s gas reserves are quite enough to fill Southern Gas Corridor'

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Gas Corridor project designed to export 'Shah Deniz' gas, which produced in the second phase, and Azerbaijani gas is its major source.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev stated in his interview to Natural Gas Europe website.

Minister said during the next decade, the Absheron gas field is expected to be started and other fields also developed.

'Azerbaijan’s gas reserves are quite enough to fill Southern Gas Corridor, but it is open to other states’ reserves as well. We have good experience in this sphere. We started the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline to transit Azeri oil, but within a few years of the project’s start-up in 2006, it began shipping oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. We should adopt that approach for the Southern Gas Corridor, Energy Minister added.