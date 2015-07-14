Natig Aliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in the large number of shareholders in TAP

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani side has not yet received an official request about the intention of the Italian company "Snam" to become a shareholder in the project of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)."

Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said in an interview with reporters today.

The minister said that, Azerbaijan is interested in the large number of shareholders, "As the head of Azerbaijani state says, we will not oppose it. In the case of an official request, we will not mind. First, they must determine, who wants to buy a stake. It's not clarified yet, which party wishes to sell its stake."

During his speech at the exhibition "Milan EXPO-2015", which was held on July 9, President Ilham Aliyev has clarified the issue of "Snam" company's intention to become a shareholder in TAP. Head of Azerbaijani stated on possibility of one of the shareholders to sell its share.