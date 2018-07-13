Natalya Aliyeva appointed Deputy Chairman of Caspian European Club

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Natalya Aliyeva has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club for Development of International Information Projects. Report was told in the Club, Natalya Aliyeva is a President and Editor-in-Chief of the Caspian Energy International Media Group. The first issue of Caspian Energy journal was published on May 28, 1999. The purpose of publishing the journal is to provide informational support to the international projects of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Turkey to implement integrated information projects and to support investment attractiveness of the economies of states in the region. Independent information publication “Caspian Energy” has turned into an international brand, bearing world importance, over this period.

Natalya Valeryevna Aliyeva was born in Baku.

Finished school No.164 in 1990.

1990-1995 – studied at Azerbaijan State Oil Academy.

June 1994 – started working as a freelance correspondent for ANS TV and Radio Company.

Since then has been engaged in covering oil-gas strategy of Azerbaijan. Covered the signing and implementation of all oil-gas contracts such as the Contract of the Century and Shah Deniz which were of big importance not only to Azerbaijan but also to the whole world.

Attended practically all oil-gas meetings of All-National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. Obtained lots of exclusive interviews on this topic. Made many exclusive interviews on this topic.

Autumn 1994 – created and published an information-analytical and weekly edition “ANS – Petroleum” on basis of ANS.

1997 - started working for Azer-press where she created and launched the similar oil-gas weekly “Azer-Press Oil & Gas” on a commercial basis. In parallel, she was engaged in mining exclusive oil-gas industry related information.

Since April 1999 - has been an Editor-in-Chief of Caspian Energy International Media Group.

In addition to heads of energy companies and ministers of states, she had exclusive interviews with heads of state and governments of the EU, USA, China, Russia, Asia-Pacific region and MENA (Middle East North Africa) region countries.

Founder and manager of a number of international and national internet projects, electronic and print Media.

Married, has two sons.