Naftoqaz sues Gazprom

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine’s state energy group Naftogaz filed a lawsuit at US court against Russia’s Gazprom on confiscation of $2.6 billion under the decision of the Stockholm Arbitrage Court.

Report informs citing Kommersant that Naftogas sued Gazprom Marketing&Trading and auditor of Gazprom’s oil and gas fields DeGolyer & McNaughton, demanding to create conditions to get information about the documents in the hearing against Gazprom in Netherlands.

Gazprom did not comment on the issue.

Naftogaz has been fling lawsuits against Gazprom in Swiss, British and Dutch courts beginning from summer.