Mozyr Oil Refinery starts processing first batch of Azerbaijani oil

Mozyr Oil Refinery has received the first batch of Azerbaijani oil via the pipeline. The plant is now to begin its processing, spokesman for the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim Aleksandr Tishchenko said, Report informs, citing Belta.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will ship about 250,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in March. The first two tankers with oil for Mozyr Oil Refinery have already arrived in Odessa. Belneftekhim Chairman Andrei Rybakov was quoted as saying that SOCAR may ship up to 1 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2020.

Belarus and SOCAR have been working in the oil market for a long time. Belarus purchased oil from the company in 2011 and 2016, while the Azerbaijani side buys oil products from Belarus.