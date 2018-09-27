Moscow to host meeting of working group on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia on October 5-6

© Reprot/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the working group on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia will be held in Moscow on October 5-6 within the framework of the Energy Week, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Samir Veliyev said.

Report informs that the minister was speaking at the ninth Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum in Baku.

Within the framework of expanding cooperation in the field of energy, he announced the possibility of joint construction of new power lines between Azerbaijan and Russia, noting that negotiations with the Russian side are currently underway in this direction.

"It can promote creation of the new North-South corridor which involves Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran," he added.

In addition, Veliyev stressed the need to build new power lines, taking into account the accident at the Mingachevir Thermal Power Plant in July this year.