Moscow and Tehran ink MoU on gas supply to India

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ A memorandum (MoU) was signed between Russia and Iran on the project supporting gas transportation from Iran to India.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The memorandum, which was signed yesterday, is primarily focused on cooperation in the field of gas production in Iran and its transportation to Pakistan through the Persian Gulf. This is a huge infrastructure project. At present, active work is underway, bilateral memorandums are signed”, minister added.

Notably, Novak has yesterday announced that Gazprom is planning to produce gas in Iran and to launch a pipeline to India.