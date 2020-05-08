Over 30% of lost generating capacity in Sangachal Power Plant restored

Azerenergy OJSC has completed repair and restoration work to restore lost generating capacity of power plants, including the Sangachal power plant, head of the media center, and public relations department of Azenergy Teymur Abdullayev told Report.

According to him, before the adoption of the program, by the autumn of 2018, four out of 18 units at this power plant weren’t functioning, and the remaining 14 weren’t operating at full capacity. One of four units and the spare parts of other units have been replaced.

About 100 megawatts of lost generating capacity, which can meet the energy demand of 4-5 district, has been restored. 100.

Azerenergy is carrying out repair and restoration works in 12 power plants, 6 of which are modular ones like Sangachal. To date, more than 250 megawatts of lost capacity have been restored at six modular power plants in total. The Rehabilitation Program, covering 2018-2021, envisages the restoration of more than 1,000 megawatts of lost capacity and ensuring reliable operation.