More than $ 30 billion spent to Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than $ 30 billion has spent with partners to the Southern Gas Corridor project for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe until the end of April, this year.

Report informs, Director General of the Southern Gas Corridor, Afgan Isayev, said at the 25th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference held in Baku.

According to him, by the end of April, $ 17.7 has spent on Shah Deniz-2 which total cost is $ 22.7 billion.

The Director General of the SGC noted that the expenditures on the South Caucasus Pipeline amounted to $ 4.2 billion for the reporting period, while the total cost of the project was $ 4.5 billion.

He said that the cost of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe has amounted to $ 5.4 billion at the end of April: "The total cost of the project is $ 8 billion. Ceremony on exploitation of the pipeline in Eskishehir will be held on June 12 ".

A. Isayev noted that $ 2.9 billion has spent on Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, while total cost of the project was 4.5 billion Euros.

Notably, "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC was established by Azerbaijani President`s decree "On some events connected with the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas condensate and other projects related to establishment of the Southern Gas Corridor" dated February 25, 2014. It is a closed joint stock company, 51% of shares owned by the Ministry of Economy and 49% - by SOCAR.