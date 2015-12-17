Monitoring: No oil spill observed around 'Guneshli' oil rig

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/Regular monitoring conducted by working group, established to prevent possible oil spills and environmental consequences, which may occur as a result of accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic was continued on December 16 in the second half of the day.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

Monitoring was carried out by helicopters in the air, specially provided ships in the sea and lasted about 3 hours: 'Any oil spill was not observed in accident region.'

Working group consists of specialists of Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, SOCAR and BP companies.