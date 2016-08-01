Mohammed Barkindo becomes OPEC Secretary General

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A one-time group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mohammed Barkindo, became the new Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Report informs referring to the TASS, Barkindo’s appointment was announced in Vienna, Austria after the 169th meeting of the group on June 2, 2016.

He is succeeding the Libyan Minister of Oil, Abdalla El-Badri, whose tenure comes to an end in July.

Mr, El-Badri was elected acting Secretary-General of the group in December 2015.

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, born in 1959 Yola, Nigeria, an energy industry, NNPC and OPEC veteran who last served the country as the Group Managing Director of the National Oil Company, NNPC, from January 2009 to April 2010.