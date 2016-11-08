 Top
    Missing person at the Deepwater Gunashli platform

    BP: 'We are closely working with the government response resources'

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ A person working for the drilling contractor on the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform was reported missing this morning on 8 November 2016.

    Report informs referring to the official press relase of operating company BP-Azerbaijan. 

    "No further details can be confirmed at this stage", the company says.

    "BP has activated its Incident Management Team and is taking the necessary action to account for the missing person, including the deployment of search and rescue resources in the Caspian Sea. The next of kin and the relevant government agencies have been notified. BP is closely working with the government response resources", BP-Azerbaijan stated.

