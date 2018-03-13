Mircea Chepraga: Romania keen to buy Azerbaijani oil

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "For more than 26 years, political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania have been developing at the highest level”.

Report informs, Secretary General of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Mircea Chepraga (Romania) said at the international conference of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the theme “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road” in Baku.

He noted that this cooperation will also develop by efforts of the Silk Road and TRACECA.

According to Chepraga, Romania is interested in Azerbaijani oil. Besides, official Bucharest is one of the key players of trade infrastructure for supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.