 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry: "SOCAR Ukraine" is among top five gas importing companies

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine Trading House, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has become one of top five gas importing companies in 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Mining of Ukraine told Report.

    The company imported 470 million cubic meters of gas last year.

    According to results of the first half of 2018, SOCAR Ukraine Trading House imported 250 million cubic meters, up fourfold from the same period of 2017.

    SOCAR Ukraine started gas supply to Ukraine in late March 2017. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi