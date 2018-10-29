Ministry: "SOCAR Ukraine" is among top five gas importing companies

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine Trading House, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has become one of top five gas importing companies in 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Mining of Ukraine told Report.

The company imported 470 million cubic meters of gas last year.

According to results of the first half of 2018, SOCAR Ukraine Trading House imported 250 million cubic meters, up fourfold from the same period of 2017.

SOCAR Ukraine started gas supply to Ukraine in late March 2017.