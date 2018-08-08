Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies officially supports Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2018

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Azerbaijan Republic is offering official support to the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2018 on the highest level and will participate in this event. Report informs, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

Caspian Energy Forum Baku– 2018 to be attended by over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries will be held on September 20 with the support of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Caspian European Club.

“As you know, the Contract of the Century, which provided the primary impetus to the development of the oil-gas and non-oil sectors of the Caspian-Black Sea region countries, was signed under the leadership of the All-National Leader Heydar Aliyev on September 20, 1994. It was then that the groundwork for energy security provision of Europe owing to the Caspian energy resources was laid. In this regard, we will hold Caspian Energy Forum Baku at this time of each year. This was made possible owing to new conditions that the senior management of the Caspian European Club created for the conduction of the Caspian Energy Forum Baku– 2018”, Telman Aliyev stressed.

Members of the Government of Azerbaijan, heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the European, Asian and American countries, as well as representatives of companies from the Arab world countries are among the delegates of the Caspian Energy Forum Baku– 2018.

Telman Aliyev added that the agenda, entire information about the conditions of participation and registration is available at the following link: http://caspianenergyforum.com/baku2018/index.php/en/

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies that join the Caspian European Club as members get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club, which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operate in 70 countries around the world and make proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.