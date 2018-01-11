Ministry of Energy launches structural reforms, creates new departments

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ In order to establish management mechanism that meets modern requirements in the energy sector, increase efficiency and promptness in this area, as well as to optimize executive office of the Ministry of Energy according to the reforms carried out in the country, new structure of the ministry was approved".

Report informs referring to the statement of the ministry.

It was noted that, within the framework of the reforms, a number of new departments and sectors were established in the Office of the ministry. "One of the newly established structural units is Petrochemical Department, which is related to the ministry's activity areas. In addition, Internal Control Department consisting of service inspections and administrative-organizational control sectors that will ensure efficiency and transparency of the work process, Call Center for active communication with citizens and sectors for organization of reception of citizens have been formed in the ministry. Moreover, a number of departments have been merged and reorganized. The number of staff units in the new structure is kept as it was.

The changes will allow to fulfill tasks facing the ministry in a qualitative and timely manner", statement says.