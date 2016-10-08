Ministers of Economy of Turkey and Russia to discuss construction of "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekchi and Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev will discuss a number of large Russian-Turkish projects, including the construction of gas pipeline "Turkish Stream" on October 9. Report informs citing the TASS, N. Zeybekchi told journalists.

We support projects of" Turkish stream "and building a nuclear power plant in Turkey, because we are interested in mutual investment - Zeybekchi said. Tomorrow I plan to meet with my counterpart, Mr. Ulyukaev and on Monday with the Minister of Energy, Mr. Novak, and our presidents in the near future will meet to discuss all these issues, including - "Turkish stream".

Turkish Minister of Economy opened two plants for the production of glass of the Turkish company "Sisecam" worth more than $ 300 million in a special economic zone "Alabuga" in Tatarstan.