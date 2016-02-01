Minister: 'There is no way for privatization of SOCAR"

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Businesses operating in the energy sector are old and they need very big investments. Report informs Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natiq Aliyev said that to journalists.

According to N. Aliyev him, these institutions can not be privatized by individuals: "'There is no way for privatization of SOCAR. I was said by Mr. President. Only auxiliary structures can be privatized. But these institutions are old and require major investment. About 4 bln USD needed. It can not be done by an individual. However, any other company can do it, or we must find other ways to their privatization."