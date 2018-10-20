Minister: We are satisfied with the works performed as part TAP construction in Italy

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are satisfied with the works performed as part of construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy," Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov told reporters.

According to Report, there are some delays during the implementation of the project: "Certainly, there are some technical issues and small, insignificant delays. These are the processes that depend on technical issues. We see that the project is very important for Italy itself. It diversifies Italy's gas supplies, serves the normal regulation of gas from a new source and gas prices on the country's market and has a positive influence on Italy's policy. All the same the project attracts Italian companies to work and ensures new jobs. We do not think that any country may be against such a project."