Minister: "Turkey and Azerbaijan jointly make Energy History of the 21st century"

Turkey and Azerbaijan are jointly writing the energy history of the 21st century, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said at the opening ceremony of the STAR Oil Refinery in Izmir.

Report informs that the minister said that confidence in the Turkish economy was proven by the SOCAR's investment.

He noted that with the STAR, the processing capacity in Turkey will be increased up to 40 million tonnes per year: "STAR will reduce Turkey's imports by increasing production of diesel by 5 million tonnes. STAR holds Turkey's first Strategic Investment Promotion Document and is very important from this point of view."

The Minister said that petrochemical sector is one of the key industries in the new economic program of Turkey and every step is taken to reduce energy import and expressed happiness to see Azerbaijan next to Turkey.

Speaking about the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which was commissioned in June up to the Eskisehir, he said that TANAP is one of the greatest symbols of the union between Azerbaijan and Turkey. "TANAP will contribute to the energy security of both Turkey and Europe. With the energy projects implemented, our strength in the region will increase."