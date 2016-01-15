Energy Minister: Totally 50% of measures considered on 'Shah Deniz Stage-2' completed

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Southern Gas Corridor' will have an important place in provision of new source of natural gas supply for European energy market.'

Report informs, an article of Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Natig Aliyev published in newspaper "The Republic" says.

Minister said that, other measures on project implementation has successfully been continued during last year: 'Conception on 'Shah Deniz Stage-2', which is one of key elements of 'Southern Gas Corridor' project includes construction of two offshore platforms connected to bridge, of underwater pipelines, with length of 500 km, connecting wells with onshore terminals, modernization of offshore construction vessel, expansion of Sangachal Terminal in order to accommodate new gas processing and compression facilities as well as drilling of 26 gas production wells by 2 semi-submersible installations. 8 of these wells have already been drilled. Several targets on project were achieved ahead of schedule. Considered measures, totally, 50 %, including engineering, supply and construction works have been completed and is consistent with plan for production of first gas in 2018.

N.Aliyev stated that, other additional works for 'Shah Deniz -2' also carried out. According to him, two large hull sections for construction of 'Khankendi' underwater vessel at Baku Shipyard, were sent from Singapore in 2015: 'Weight of these sections is totally 10 800 tons, length 140 meters, width 16 meters, heights 17 meters. After completion of construction, this new vessel will be taken to 'Shah Deniz -2' area and carry out construction of underwater facilities.'