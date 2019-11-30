Minister: TANAP is a present of Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood to future generations

"TANAP is a present of Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood to future generations," Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said speaking at the opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection.

Report informs that, according to him, TANAP will bring the cooperation between the two countries to new markets: "The Energy Silk Way, TANAP continues the mission of the Silk Way through energy. Preparations for gas deliveries to Europe are complete, from now on we pass the further section to our European friends."

The minister noted that over 3 bn cubic meters of gas had been transported to Turkey via TANAP since June, 2018.