    Minister: Price of oil in medium-term perspective to be 50-60 USD

    Alexander Novak, Russian Energy Minister do not exclude increase of price more than that

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price of one barrel of oil in the medium-term perspective at the world market will be 50-60 USD.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti Agency, Alexander Novak, Russian Energy Minister predicts.

    'Prices are affected by various factors. In my opinion, price of one barrel in the medium-term perspective will be 50-60 USD. But if demand in supply and demand balance increases, price may rise. This version is not excluded either. However, I do not want to forecast about it', Energy Minister says. 

