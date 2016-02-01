Minister: Over half of 'Shah Deniz-2' project completed

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Over half of the work performed within the framework of the second phase of development of the field "Shah Deniz" in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea completed.

Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told reporters, referring to the issue of holding in Baku meeting of the Advisory Council of Energy Ministers of member countries of the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to N. Aliyev, most of the work on the South Caucasus pipeline has also been completed: "Over the last year, 20% of the pipes of the South Caucasus pipeline was built. Installation of compressor stations started in Georgia. Both we and BP have repeatedly stated that the work is ahead of schedule."

"At the same time, most of the work on TANAP has finished. Process of delivering pipes completed and welding work started on three lots. Also, with the governments signed the documents on the project TAP.

Some local problems are currently regulated.

Document on the impact on the environment also signed.At a meeting of the Advisory Council will be discussed how to troubleshoot potential problems", said minister.