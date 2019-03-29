Minister: Azerbaijan is a key player in diversifying Europe's energy sources

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/bf1478882e4e5f6b86d5c235747f8db9/18332d34-a109-4802-adab-255f516f58f3_292.jpg

We consider Azerbaijan a key player in diversifying energy sources of Europe and Hungary, in particular, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told Report.

"Relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are strategic. In addition, it is important to note the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of food trade," Szijjártó said.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of cooperation in the energy sector: “Hungary is considering options for diversifying its gas sources. And for us the best option is the supply of Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). And at today's meetings we plan to discuss the issue of increasing their volumes and I hope that we will reach agreement on this issue. "