Turkish Minister: Although gas prices fallen, Turkey intends to continue TANAP project

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Although gas prices fallen in the global market parallel with oil, the Turkish government intends to continue the project Trans gas pipeline (TANAP).

Report informs citing the agency Anadolu, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildizit said.

According to him, in this project, Ankara hopes for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and BP: Threats and opportunities of such projects are endless.We implement the project by applying Western standards without harming the environment. TANAP is a strategic project, which will not be exposed to crude oil.I'm not saying that there will not be the impact of crude oil, however, our decision is final.I hope that by the end of 2018 Shah Deniz gas will be used both in Turkey and in Europe.In addition, we increased our share in the Shah Deniz and in the Caspian Sea.We do not regret this, but rather proud and build the way for Turkey in 2040-2050 years.

Signing ceremony of a memorandum of mutual understanding was held today in Ankara in connection with the project TANAP between companies BOTAŞ, SOCAR and BP.In this project, SOCAR has share of 58%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP-12%.