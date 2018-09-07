Minister: $ 95 bn invested in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector

Baku.7 September. REPORT.AZ/ " $ 95 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector until now."

Report informs that the due statement has been provided by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov who spoke at the Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum 2018 in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is implementing petrochemical projects outside the country. The Star Oil Refinery with the annual production capacity of 10 million tons is expected to be put into operation until the end of this year,” the minister said. He added that the main strategic targets are to reduce carbon emissions and expand the use of alternative energy sources.