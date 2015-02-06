 Top
    Minister: 80% of gas pipes to be produced in Turkey

    Turkish Minister stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation in 2015

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ 80% of pipes in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) will be produced by Turkish industry.

    Report informs, it was said by the Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci during his visit to Azerbaijan.

    The minister stressed the importance of bringing closer the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey to 15 billion dollars in a short time. According to Minister the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation this year.

