​Mike Pompeo: Sanctions on Iran work

As a result of US sanctions against Iran, this country’s daily oil export was below 500,000 in June and July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Report informs.

According to him, this figure was 2.7 million barrels before the sanctions.

He said the sanctions on Iran were effective and necessary measures will be taken against countries and organizations violating the sanctions on Iran.

IEA reported in May that after expiration of temporary exemptions granted by Washington to Iran’s biggest oil clients - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey, the oil production in Iran dropped by 1.6-fold to 810,000 barrels, while it was 2.6 million barrels in 2018.