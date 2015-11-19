Michael Lally: U.S. supports countries stimulating TAP

Baku. 19 November. REPORT. AZ/ Construction project of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is an important part of Southern Gas Corridor and U.S. supports states and countries stimulating construction of this pipeline.

Report informs, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Michael Lally said in response to a question regarding possibility of negotiations between U.S. and Greece on acceleration of the TAP project implementation.

'I would not like to make a statement on behalf of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic or other participants of the project. I could not say that U.S. holds regular meetings with the representatives participating in the project realization and supports its implementation as for we consider it very important and necessary', said M.Lally.