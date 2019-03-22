Mesut Ilter: STAR Rafineri will reduce Turkey's import dependence

"As Turkey imports great volumes of fuel, it is quickly affected by the external price fluctuations," STAR Rafineri's general director Mesut Ilter said speaking at the Uludag Economy Summit.

While noting that Turkey produces 42 mln tons of liquid fuel per year, the STAR Rafineri official added that SOCAR Turkey's activity is directed to investments which would reduce dependence on import. Unveiling the plans to bring the annual diesel fuel production to 5 mln tons a year, Ilter said that this will create activity in the market.

"Last year Turkey consumed 24 mln tons of diesel fuel of which 60% was imported. Meawnhile, the production of 5 mln tons of diesel fuel at STAR Rafineri will reduce the import to 40%. The same decline will also be observed in other types of fuel. Simply after the Istanbul Airport commences full operation, it will consume 60% of aircraft fuel. Turkey meets the 5.2 tons demand for aircraft fuel by 90% through local production and after STAR Rafineri commences full operation, the import will be equal to zero."

Ilter noted the growth recorded in Turkey's energy production, but here the indicators of renewable energy sources will be insufficient.

"Problem of energy storage will be among the main issues in the future," Ilter said and added that the world plans to use fossil fuel by 2050 and the reductions in emissions must be in linear proportion with energy needs.