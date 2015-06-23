Meeting with parliamentary group of Federal State of Thuringia, Germany held in SOCAR

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting with members of the parliamentary group of the Federal State of Thuringia, Germany, headed by a member of the German Bundestag Mark Hauptman was held in head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

Vice President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov expressed satisfaction with development of relations in all spheres between Azerbaijan and Germany.

M.Hauptmann, in turn, noted that implemented with the participation of SOCAR TANAP and TAP projects are of great interest in Germany, and they would like to get more information about these and other oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan.

E. Nasirov informed the guests about the history and role of Azerbaijan in the global oil industry, stressing that Baku has always been one of the oil centers of the world.

SOCAR vice president E. Nasirov and his deputy Vitaly Beylarbeyov spoke about the achievements of recent years in the framework of these projects, in particular the crucial role of the country's energy security in Europe.

Guests were given information on the Southern Gas Corridor, resources and stages of development of the field "Shah Deniz" project TANAP and TAP, as it in Europe's energy security and other.