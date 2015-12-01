 Top
    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to be held

    The parties will sign a protocol on amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation for the Protection of Industrial Property

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on December 3-4.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy, at a meeting with Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik and experts will sign a protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of industrial property on 23 October 1998.

    Ministerof Industry andEnergy Natig Aliyev will represent Azerbaijan and KazakhEnergy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik will represent Kazakhstan.

