Matthew Bryza: Southern Gas Corridor to increase competitiveness of Azerbaijan in world market

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ / "The main idea of the Southern Gas Corridor is that this project will further strengthen the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and increase its competitiveness in the market. Thus, step by step, "Gazprom" can become an ordinary company in Europe".

Report was told by Matthew Bryza, analyst of the Atlantic Council, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

According to M. Bryza, the launch of SGC is a big step forward: "Is is a great achievement for Azerbaijan and for Europe too."

The expert also highly appreciated SOCAR's activities in the global energy market. "SOCAR plays a strategic role not only here in the South Caucasus and Turkey, but also step by step in Europe. I am proud of it, " M. Bryza said.

He also shared his opinion on the prospects of the construction of TRANS-Caspian gas pipeline and the statements of Moscow that it can harm the Caspian environment: "It is a bluff and nonsense by the people who do not want this pipeline for political or economic reasons. If it is possible to build many oil pipelines in this sea, why not to build a gas pipeline that will do nothing to the environment. If it is possible to build the North stream, why not to build a TRANS-Caspian gas pipeline? I don't see any real obstacles to that."