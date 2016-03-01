Maros Sefcovic: SGC will be completed on time and Caspian gas will arrive in Turkey in 2018

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Southern Gas Corridor will be completed on time and the Caspian gas will arrive in Turkey in 2018 and in Europe before 2020, Report informs, EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said at the press conference devoted to the results of the 2nd meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Energy Ministers.

Maros Sefcovic said: “I think it is very important that we had the second Advisory Council meeting here in Baku. We really highly appreciate the hospitality and way how this Advisory Council well organized. Because last year we achieved solid progress and this year I think it is very significant to assess what was achieved in the last year, especially to see the challenges which are ahead of us this year. I think from the presentation what we have seen the good news is that everything is going according to the schedule.”

The Vice-President highlighted the importance of support of the international financial institutions to the completion of this project. “We will discuss the project with the concrete countries which the pipeline should be routed. Azerbaijan is the major investor in this project creating the possibilities how to use these big natural goals. Azerbaijan has customers in Turkey and in Europe,” he added.