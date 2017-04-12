Maroš Šefčovič: We are sure Azerbaijani gas will reach Europe by 2020

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is one of the key partners for Europe.”

Report informs, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič told in his video address to participants of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum 2017 in Baku.

He reminded that delivery of Caspian gas to Europe is in the agenda for a long time: “Agreements have been signed for this. Concrete steps are being taken. Huge infrastructure projects like TAP and TANAP are being implemented for transportation of gas to be produced in second phase of Shah Deniz project. We are sure that Azerbaijani gas will reach Europe by 2020. This is an important step for diversification of gas supply sources of Europe”.

M.Šefčovič noted that there is a high level political support to Southern Gas Corridor project. He noted that key financial institutions also support this project: “This comes out of confidence and cooperation climate. I would like to underline commitment of President Ilham Aliyev to this project”.