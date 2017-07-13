Maroš Šefčovič: Timely implementation of SGC project very important

© Report.az

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič hailed the recent ratification by the Georgian Parliament of the accession protocol to the Energy Community, noting that the timely implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is important for the EU and regional energy security.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Maroš Šefčovič has paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 12.

The European Commission official noted that Georgia plays a key role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor: "The timely implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is very important in terms of additional supplier countries."

The EC Vice-President held bilateral meetings with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and parliament's chairman Irakli Kobahidze.

Maroš Šefčovič is also expected to attend the "Maintenance of Regional Stability" conference in Batumi.