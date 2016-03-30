Maroš Šefčovič: 'Southern Gas Corridor project is of strategic importance for the EU'

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Soon we will attend groundbreaking ceremony of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Thessaloniki (Greece) and it should not be like a miracle'.

Report informs, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič said.

According to M.Šefčovič, realization of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is of strategic importance for the European Union.

'Launch of the new port set for the SGC, Central and South-Eastern Europe Gas Connectivity and LNG has strategic importance for the European Union. All three projects are of great importance for the economy of Greece and Athens can play a key role in these projects. Therefore, holding of TAP groundbreaking ceremony in Thessaloniki soon should not considered a miracle', EU Official said.